BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BlueLinx

BlueLinx Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $11.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 238,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,022. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $110.85. The stock has a market cap of $942.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.90.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.