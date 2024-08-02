BMO Capital Markets Boosts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$23.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NFI Group

NFI Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NFI stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,510. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.85 and a 1 year high of C$19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current year.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.