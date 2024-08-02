BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 9.0 %

NYSE:LSPD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. 1,120,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,140. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth $141,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.