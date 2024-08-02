BMO Capital Markets Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $33.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 681,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Open Text has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Open Text by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,983,000 after acquiring an additional 286,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

