BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on August 6th

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3081 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $48.51.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

