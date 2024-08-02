BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on August 6th

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3081 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $48.51.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF
