BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

DMF stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.