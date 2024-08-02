BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2368 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

NYSEARCA BKUI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 22,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $49.74.

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

