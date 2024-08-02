BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2368 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BKUI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 22,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $49.74.
BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.