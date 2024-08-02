Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 750 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.78) to GBX 750 ($9.65) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.61) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of LON:BOY traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 652 ($8.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,101,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 714.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 682.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,495.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 545 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 774 ($9.96).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,111.11%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

