Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.35

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 67298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.69.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.12). Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of C$59.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.5797101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

