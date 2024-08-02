boohoo group (LON:BOO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.58) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 27.17 ($0.35).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOO

boohoo group Trading Down 2.3 %

About boohoo group

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 31.56 ($0.41) on Monday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 27.77 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.63 ($0.55). The stock has a market cap of £400.81 million, a P/E ratio of -286.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.90.

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.