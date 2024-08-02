Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $4,200.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,027.96.

BKNG traded down $287.09 on Friday, hitting $3,377.09. The company had a trading volume of 398,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,978. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,881.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,690.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

