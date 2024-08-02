BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWA. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. 747,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,060. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $42.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

