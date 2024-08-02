BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.92. 2,228,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

