Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.
Boston Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 649,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,165. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Properties
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.