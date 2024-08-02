Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 649,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,165. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

