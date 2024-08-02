Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $890,848,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,407,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,800,000 after buying an additional 480,961 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

