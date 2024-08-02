Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Update

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.76. 1,314,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,166. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

