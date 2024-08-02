BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 8,318,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,629,369. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.



BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

