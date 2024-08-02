BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

BP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BP by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

