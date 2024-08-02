BP p.l.c. (BP) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 20th

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BP opened at GBX 458.85 ($5.90) on Thursday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 480.78.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.90), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,685,516.07). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,585.80). Insiders bought 5,017 shares of company stock worth $2,308,031 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.56) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.36) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.43) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.86) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 632.14 ($8.13).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

