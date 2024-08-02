Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Update

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,400 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 809,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

BRDG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 86,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,187. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Bridge Investment Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $213,297.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,605,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,517,572.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $213,297.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,605,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,517,572.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Slager sold 6,409 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $51,464.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,288.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,366 shares of company stock worth $687,133. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 504,812 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,261,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 206,840 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.