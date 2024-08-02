Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

BFAM traded up $16.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $492,936.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

