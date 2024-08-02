Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $122.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE BFAM traded up $11.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $64,735,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

