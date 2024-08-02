Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Earn Q3 2026 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.34.

Shares of EAT opened at $63.67 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 21,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

