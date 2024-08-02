Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $25.50

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after buying an additional 394,158 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $124,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

