Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $16,964,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

