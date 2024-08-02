Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $108.00

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

