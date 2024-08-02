Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price at $22.33

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

PYCR stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,974,000 after buying an additional 237,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Paycor HCM by 1,611.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 408,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,885,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 623,998 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

