Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $30.54

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.54.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,947,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $62,768.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,361 shares in the company, valued at $28,947,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,227 shares of company stock worth $369,466. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Phreesia by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 193,480 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $29,941,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $32.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

