Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Target Price at $37.88

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in TechTarget by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in TechTarget by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TechTarget has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $41.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.31 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

