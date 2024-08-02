Brokers Offer Predictions for Southern California Bancorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Southern California Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern California Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.56%.

Shares of BCAL opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Southern California Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,700,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

