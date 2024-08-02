Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider John Barkidjija Sells 1,488 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $43,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,018.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Barkidjija also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BY opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.14. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $29.49.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,614 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BY. Stephens increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BY

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.