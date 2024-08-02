C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of CHRW traded up $13.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.21. 4,117,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,728. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

