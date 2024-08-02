C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $13.16 on Thursday, hitting $102.21. 4,117,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,728. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

