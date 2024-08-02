Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $91.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at $2,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cabot stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.49.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Cabot Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
