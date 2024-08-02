Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cactus Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.09. 737,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. Cactus has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.