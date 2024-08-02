Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 92,717 Shares of Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 92,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$159,380.52 ($104,170.28).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Karl Siegling acquired 12,808 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$23,348.98 ($15,260.77).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Karl Siegling acquired 13,520 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$23,267.92 ($15,207.79).

On Monday, June 17th, Karl Siegling bought 81,191 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,785.19 ($92,016.47).

On Friday, May 31st, Karl Siegling bought 1,744 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,985.73 ($1,951.46).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Karl Siegling bought 11,694 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,938.27 ($13,031.55).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Karl Siegling bought 30,531 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,841.64 ($33,883.42).

On Thursday, May 16th, Karl Siegling bought 23,026 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,535.64 ($25,840.29).

On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling bought 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,898.28 ($31,959.66).

Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

