Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
Cadre has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
Cadre Price Performance
NYSE CDRE opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. Cadre has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $39.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre
In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.
About Cadre
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
