Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

CZR traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.36. 8,681,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

