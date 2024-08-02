Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA CVRT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 13,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $28.25.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (CVRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in a portfolio of US convertible securities with a high level of equity sensitivity. The fund seeks to deliver total return through capital appreciation and current income.

