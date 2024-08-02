Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.62

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $11.36. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 144,942 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
