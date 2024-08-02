Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.62

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $11.36. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 144,942 shares.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 634,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 186,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

