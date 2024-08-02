Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.17. 37,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,949. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.90 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.6198582 EPS for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,905,000.00. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$98,250.00. Also, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,905,000.00. Insiders have acquired 1,404,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,706,881 over the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

