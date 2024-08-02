California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 26,217 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,217 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $74.64 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

