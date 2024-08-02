California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 572 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Atlassian worth $48,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.85. 75,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.55. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $152.34 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,927,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,422,374.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,712 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,578 shares of company stock valued at $47,797,007 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

