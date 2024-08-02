California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 15,919 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $49,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.32.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 352,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

