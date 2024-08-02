California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,908 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of F5 worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,446,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.82. The company had a trading volume of 82,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $205.92.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,335 shares of company stock worth $2,131,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

