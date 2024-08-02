California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,980 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Moderna worth $55,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,239,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,755,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,239,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,755,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,764,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $18.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.02. 4,277,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,184. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.30. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

