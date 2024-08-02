California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $288.30. 16,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,842. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.86 and a 200-day moving average of $277.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

