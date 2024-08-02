California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,806 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. 10,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

