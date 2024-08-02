California State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.85 Million Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Lennox International worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Lennox International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lennox International by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE:LII traded down $5.28 on Thursday, reaching $578.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,875. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.53 and a 1-year high of $594.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.61.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.