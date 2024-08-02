California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Newmont worth $67,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.70. 1,296,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

